Police: 8-year-old boy shot in Kent; mom, 2 other kids in car not hurt

An 8-year-old boy is recovering after he was injured in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in Kent. He was in a car with his mother, a toddler and a baby when he was shot.

Officers were called at 5:39 p.m. to 104th Ave SE and SE 236th St to reports of a shooting. They arrived and found a child in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and the boy is expected to recover. He remained in the hospital on Wednesday.

Detectives shut down the road while interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

Investigators believe there may be multiple suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident or potential suspects, including photos or video, is urged to call the Kent Police tip line at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers using the free P3 Tips app on your smartphone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.