Police investigate death in Downtown Seattle

The Brief Seattle police are investigating the death of a man who was found down and bleeding with head injuries near Union Street and Convention Place at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers performed CPR until the Seattle Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene, and Homicide Detectives are now collecting evidence while they await the King County Medical Examiner's determination of identity and cause of death.



Seattle police are investigating after a man died in Downtown Seattle over the weekend.

What we know:

At about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a man who was down and bleeding near Union Street and Convention Place.

Officers found a man with obvious head injuries and began CPR. Seattle Fire Department medics took over but pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Homicide Detectives arrived at the scene to collect evidence.

The King County Medical Examiner will determine the identity of the man and determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

