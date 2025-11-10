Portland man held on $200K bail after domestic assault at Seattle Airbnb

The Brief A Portland woman escaped an Airbnb in Seattle after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted and threatened her with a gun. Michael Mandley was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including assault and unlawful imprisonment. Mandley, with prior convictions, pleaded not guilty and is held on $200,000 bail.



A weekend trip to Seattle for a Portland woman's birthday celebration ended in her having to kick out a window screen of an Airbnb in White Center to escape barefoot to a neighbor's home.

What we know:

King County Sheriff's Precinct 4 deputies say she called 911 from their phone after her boyfriend allegedly threw her against a wall, put a loaded gun to the back of her head, and imprisoned her in a bedroom after she told him she wanted to break up.

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Michael Mandley on Nov. 1. He was arraigned in court Monday for second-degree assault DV (domestic violence), unlawful imprisonment DV, felony harassment DV and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

The King County Air Support Unit's Guardian 1 helicopter tracked the vehicle Mandley was driving after the call for help went out from dispatch.

"She broke out of a window and left the Airbnb that she was in. X apparently threw her against the wall, said that she would die today, and then apparently put a handgun to the back of her head. He then drove away in her car," said the 911 dispatcher.

Mandley was arrested and denied having a gun. Deputies located it in a bag of clothes in the back of the car. It was loaded with a round in the chamber and had been stolen.

Mandley has prior convictions in Oregon for robbery, first-degree attempted assault and second-degree attempted robbery. He was also convicted of third-degree domestic violence assault in Clark County. He has had five prior warrants for his arrest in Washington.

He pleaded not guilty in court Monday morning and is being held on $200,000 bail.

