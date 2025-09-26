Professional costumes from Seattle theater on sale for $1

The Brief This Saturday, you have a chance to purchase costumes that were used in Seattle operas, ballets, and theater performances for as little as $1. Due to limited space, the theater groups are selling thousands of costumes. Tickets for the event are already sold out, but people still have an opportunity to take part in the sale.



For the first time in a decade, you can get your hands on the actual costumes worn on stage at different Seattle theater productions.

What we know:

One-of-a-kind pieces from 5th Avenue Theatre, Village Theatre, Seattle Rep, Union Arts Center, Pacific Northwest Ballet, and the Seattle Opera are on sale this Saturday

"You’re getting a piece that really should cost thousands of dollars and that isn’t what we’re charging," said Kathleen Trott the Seattle Opera costume shop manager.

Instead, some pieces available at the sale are going for as cheap as one dollar. Trott tells FOX 13 Seattle the most expensive pieces are priced at around $500.

"We put a lot of time, and love, and effort, and professional skill into making these things," said Trott.

She tells FOX 13 Seattle one of the biggest reasons for the sale is to make room for future productions.

Thousands of costumes from size 0 all the way up, hang in the Seattle Opera’s costume storage racks currently.

"Even though this room feels very big, it constantly feels like we’re running out of space," said Trott.

Whether it’s for Halloween, upcoming costume parties, or a Tuesday out on the town, Trott tells FOX 13 Seattle that customers will find something that fits them and their vibe perfectly.

"If you come with the spirit of adventure to find some fun pieces, there is, like I said, more than five thousand pieces. There is shoes and fabrics and hats and wigs. There is something for everyone definitely," said Trott.

What you can do:

Tickets for the event are sold out. However, if you’re willing to show up closer to the end of the sale, you can get in for free.

People without a ticket can line up as early as 2 p.m., and start shopping around 2:30 p.m. The sale ends at 4 p.m.

The sale is happening at the Seattle Opera located at 363 Mercer Street in Seattle.

