Protesters rally outside Seattle ABC affiliate after Jimmy Kimmel pulled off air

The Brief Residents protests outside Seattle's local ABC affiliate station on Saturday, Sept. 20. Demonstrators cited decisions and statements by Disney and the Trump administration for their motivation to gather at KOMO plaza. Many signs and chants echoed concerns about free speech.



Demonstrators gathered outside Seattle’s ABC affiliate KOMO on Saturday morning, protesting the decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show off the air following comments the comedian made about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s killing.

Why were there protests in Seattle on Saturday?

Dozens lined the sidewalk outside the KOMO Plaza, carrying signs and chanting. At one point, protesters shouted in unison: "Free speech is not for sale." Passing cars honked in support, some slowing to read signs that said "Cancel culture is hot right now," "Freedom of the press," and "Dump Disney."

"ABC has canceled a late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel because he said something that irritated the administration," demonstrator Anne Fitzpatrick said.

Protesters rally at ABC affiliate in Seattle following Jimmy Kimmel controversy

Big picture view:

The protest came just days after ABC announced it would pull Jimmy Kimmel Live following the host’s Monday night monologue.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said during the broadcast.

Donald Trump's response to Jimmy Kimmel Live indefinite suspension

President Donald Trump celebrated the decision online, writing ABC had "the courage to do what had to be done."

President Donald Trump posts about Jimmy Kimmel being pulled off the air following pressure from Disney/ABC executives, the FCC and top Trump administration officials.

Some demonstrators in Seattle described the move as a dangerous precedent.

What they're saying:

"The first amendment is the first amendment for a reason. It’s the most important one and to see our administration selectively punishing people for what they say is the road to tyranny really quick," Dan Druliner, a demonstrator said.

"The conservative activist was just assassinated – it was one of the key things that he was fighting for, free speech – so this is something that should be uniting us," Peter House, also a demonstrator, said.

Protesters rally at ABC affiliate in Seattle following Jimmy Kimmel controversy

Why are people boycotting, protesting Disney and ABC?

Many carried signs aimed at Disney, which owns ABC, including one with a Mickey Mouse outline crossed out in red that read, "Boycott Disney."

Dig deeper:

Locally, KOMO is owned by Sinclair, which had already pulled Kimmel’s show from its affiliates before ABC made the decision nationwide.

"It’s an insult to our free speech, we can’t be letting money dictate free speech," Fitzpatrick said.

Some viewers have questioned whether Kimmel could sue the Federal Communications Commission for free speech violations. According to Reuters, Kimmel would need to prove that ABC was coerced by the FCC and its chair into pulling him off the air.

Disney has not commented publicly on the matter.

Protesters rally at ABC affiliate in Seattle following Jimmy Kimmel controversy

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

All 4 soldiers believed dead in WA helicopter crash

Annual report ranks Seattle-Tacoma among worst airports in US: See the list

Third teen arrested in Renton hate crime assault on transgender woman

Seattle Children's Hospital plans to lay off 154 workers, cites federal funding cuts

Man accused of murdering girlfriend and roommate in Burien

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.