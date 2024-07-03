Deputies rescue 3 puppies stolen in Thurston County

article

The Olympia Police Department responded to a robbery of three puppies last week, stating that the two suspects bear sprayed the owners and fled with the puppies in their vehicle.

According to police, the victims knew the suspects and were able to provide a description of them and their vehicle. Thurston County deputies responded to the address associated with the suspect's vehicle, and found both suspects and all three puppies.

The puppies were immediately returned to their owners while the suspects were booked into the Thurston County Jail for investigation of first-degree robbery.

