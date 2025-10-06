The Brief A Puyallup High School cross county runner was hit by a car during a team run and hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver's impairment is not suspected, but he was arrested on an unrelated charge. The student's current condition is unknown, and the crash is under investigation by authorities.



A runner with the Puyallup High School Cross Country Team was hit by a car and was hospitalized with serious injuries on Monday.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 7th Street Northeast and 2nd Avenue Northeast at around 5 p.m.

The student athlete was reportedly on a run with his team at the time of the collision. He was immediately attended to by a coach, and was later taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, with his current condition unknown.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was reportedly cooperating with police and impairment is not suspected. However, police arrested him on an unrelated misdemeanor charge.

The Puyallup Police Department is in communication with the Puyallup School District regarding the investigation.

The Metro Agencies' Major Collision Response Team is investigating the crash.

