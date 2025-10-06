Puyallup, WA High School cross country runner hit by car, hospitalized
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A runner with the Puyallup High School Cross Country Team was hit by a car and was hospitalized with serious injuries on Monday.
Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 7th Street Northeast and 2nd Avenue Northeast at around 5 p.m.
The student athlete was reportedly on a run with his team at the time of the collision. He was immediately attended to by a coach, and was later taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, with his current condition unknown.
The driver, a 27-year-old man, was reportedly cooperating with police and impairment is not suspected. However, police arrested him on an unrelated misdemeanor charge.
The Puyallup Police Department is in communication with the Puyallup School District regarding the investigation.
The Metro Agencies' Major Collision Response Team is investigating the crash.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Gov. Ferguson: Intruder breaks into WA Capitol Building
Nobel Prize in medicine goes to 3 scientists, including one from Seattle
Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders draw nearly 200,000 fans in Seattle
Daylight saving time 2025: When will we 'fall back?'
'Maybe they're hungry': Seattle mayor's public safety comments spark online debate
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Puyallup Police Department.