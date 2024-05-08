Rare Marchetti cello from 1890 valued at $250,000 stolen from Seattle home

Seattle Police are seeking leads after the theft of a rare cello valued roughly at $250,000 from a home in the Central District.

On May 5, around 5 p.m., officers responded to a burglary report at a residence situated near 24th Avenue and E Pine St. The homeowners came home to find their front door ajar and a window shattered. The cello, last accounted for on May 4, was among several items noticed missing.

The stolen string instrument is an 1890 Enrico Marchetti cello, distinctively stored in a case composed of blue and black carbon fiber. Along with the cello, bows, and other miscellaneous items have also been reported missing.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ An image released by Seattle Police shows the rare cello that was stolen. (Image released by Seattle Police Department)

SPD detectives are actively working on the case. Anyone who might have knowledge regarding the burglary or whereabouts of the cello and related items is strongly encouraged to contact the SPD Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Alternatively, tipsters can reach out to Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. All information is handled in strict confidentiality by Crime Stoppers and you can remain anonymous. For information that leads to an arrest and charge, they provide a reward that can reach up to $1,000.

