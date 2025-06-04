These are the Rite Aid stores expected to close in WA
SEATTLE - Once again, more Rite Aid stores are closing in Washington as the company continues to restructure amid bankruptcy.
By the numbers:
There are 11 new stores that will soon close their doors in western Washington, joining previously announced closures throughout the year in cities like Seattle, Tacoma, Everett, Bremerton and more.
Nationwide, the company has closed hundreds of locations. CVS announced plans to buy dozens of Rite Aid stores in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho last month.
Rite Aid also announced they will no longer honor Rite Aid gift cards or accept any returns or exchanges beginning June 5, 2025.
These 11 locations are the newest to be included on the list of stores Rite Aid plans to close.
- 4117 Kitsap Way - Bremerton
- 4920-A Evergreen Way - Everett
- 3909 Hoyt Ave - Everett
- 500 South Pioneer Way - Moses Lake
- 412 East College Way - Mt. Vernon
- 31645 State Route 20 - Oak Harbor
- 621 South Lincoln St. - Port Angeles
- 1630 South Grand Avenue - Pullman
- 8500 35th Avenue Ne - Seattle
- 520 West Washington Street - Sequim
- 1850 South Mildred Street - Tacoma
The following store closures were previously announced.
- 35013 Snoqualmie Pkwy – Snoqualmie
- 27000 Miller Bay Rd. Ne – Kingston
- 909 East Yelm Ave. – Yelm
- 1517 Commercial Ave. – Anacortes
- 608 W. Stanley St. – Granite Falls
- 609 Omache Drive – Omak
- 250 Basin St. SW – Ephrata
- 248 Bendigo Blvd S – North Bend
- 1509 Auburn Way South - Auburn
- 22117 SE 237th St - Maple Valley
- 900 East Meridian Suite 23 - Milton
- 3282 Bethel Road SE - Port Orchard
- 3840 Bridgeport Way West - University Place
A person walks into a Rite Aid store on December 22, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
The Source: Information for this story came from New Rite Aid.
