These are the Rite Aid stores expected to close in WA

Once again, more Rite Aid stores are closing in Washington as the company continues to restructure amid bankruptcy.

By the numbers:

There are 11 new stores that will soon close their doors in western Washington, joining previously announced closures throughout the year in cities like Seattle, Tacoma, Everett, Bremerton and more.

Nationwide, the company has closed hundreds of locations. CVS announced plans to buy dozens of Rite Aid stores in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho last month.

Rite Aid also announced they will no longer honor Rite Aid gift cards or accept any returns or exchanges beginning June 5, 2025.

These 11 locations are the newest to be included on the list of stores Rite Aid plans to close.

4117 Kitsap Way - Bremerton

4920-A Evergreen Way - Everett

3909 Hoyt Ave - Everett

500 South Pioneer Way - Moses Lake

412 East College Way - Mt. Vernon

31645 State Route 20 - Oak Harbor

621 South Lincoln St. - Port Angeles

1630 South Grand Avenue - Pullman

8500 35th Avenue Ne - Seattle

520 West Washington Street - Sequim

1850 South Mildred Street - Tacoma

The following store closures were previously announced.

35013 Snoqualmie Pkwy – Snoqualmie

27000 Miller Bay Rd. Ne – Kingston

909 East Yelm Ave. – Yelm

1517 Commercial Ave. – Anacortes

608 W. Stanley St. – Granite Falls

609 Omache Drive – Omak

250 Basin St. SW – Ephrata

248 Bendigo Blvd S – North Bend

1509 Auburn Way South - Auburn

22117 SE 237th St - Maple Valley

900 East Meridian Suite 23 - Milton

3282 Bethel Road SE - Port Orchard

3840 Bridgeport Way West - University Place

