CVS to buy dozens of Rite Aid stores in WA, OR, ID

The Brief CVS is buying out dozens of Rite Aid stores in our region. The company won a bankruptcy bid to acquire hundreds of Rite Aids across the country. The purchase comes after a recent shake-up in Seattle's pharmacy market.



CVS Pharmacy has announced its plans to acquire hundreds of Rite Aid stores across the country, with many of them operating in Washington and neighboring states.

The development comes just days after news broke that more than 100 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores would close, including some right here in Washington.

With their bids accepted in bankruptcy court, CVS now turns to an upcoming New Jersey hearing on the approval of their purchase.

Included in the transaction are 64 Rite Aid stores in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

Local perspective:

For years, Bartell Drugs and Rite Aid locations have been disappearing in Washington. Nearly five years ago, Rite Aid announced plans to buy Bertell Drugs for $95 million.

What they're saying:

"We’re working closely with Rite Aid on plans to ensure that the transition will be seamless for patients and customers and access to pharmacy care is not interrupted. Once the sale is finalized, we look forward to welcoming Rite Aid colleagues who are interested in applying to join the CVS team," said a representative for the Company on Thursday.

The Source: Information in this story came from CVS Health.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Viral TikTok warns women of convicted rapist released in Seattle

Over 100 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores to close, including 8 in WA

Seattle Seahawks 2025 schedule released, here are all 17 matchups

Marymoor Park announces 2025 summer concert series lineup in Redmond, WA

Viral TikTok captures truck break-in after Seattle Mariners game, despite police presence

Bryan Kohberger back in court for pretrial hearing in Idaho students murder case

'Scared of accountability': Crowd calls out West Seattle leaders at public safety meeting

FBI nabs Thurston County, WA fugitive hundreds of miles from crime scene

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.