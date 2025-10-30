Salt & Straw to release Thanksgiving-themed ice cream flavors

The Brief Portland-based ice cream company Salt & Straw is launching its five-course Thanksgiving Series of ice cream flavors offering a unique, frozen twist on the traditional holiday meal. Created by co-founder Tyler Malek, the lineup features inventive flavors like Turkey Stuffing and Cranberry Sauce and Pumpkin Pie Tiramisu, and will be available both in stores and online from November 1 through Thanksgiving Day.



Thanksgiving Day is less than a month away, but Portland-based ice cream maker Salt & Straw is celebrating a few weeks early with a series of flavors inspired by the upcoming holiday.

Starting Saturday, Salt & Straw will offer its five-course Thanksgiving Series, which reimagines the holiday's flavors as a five-course feast. The Thanksgiving Series was created by head ice cream maker and co-founder Tyler Malek.

Here's what's on the menu:

Parker House Rolls w/ Salted Buttercream: Flaky, buttered rolls are finished with a sprinkle of sea salt, then folded into a sweet-and-salty butter ice cream.

Turkey Stuffing and Cranberry Sauce: Herbed, brioche bread pudding with turkey sausage are stirred into a salt-and-pepper ice cream and streaked with tart cranberry jam.

Maple Koginut Squash with Pomegranate: Maple sage ice cream infused with roasted Koginut squash from acclaimed chef Dan Barber’s seed-to-table company Row 7, rippled with pomegranate jelly and finished with a buttery cracker-hazelnut crumble.

Pumpkin Pie Tiramisu: Melding the two iconic desserts, pumpkin pie coffee ice cream is ribboned with tiramisu cake swirl and finished with chocolate stracciatella.

Cranberry Orange Sorbet (v): A juicy sorbet ‘sauce’ made with orange zest and fresh Pacific Northwest cranberries from Oregon’s Stahlbush Farms.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Salt & Straw's Thanksgiving Series

What's next:

The flavors will be available at its shops across the country and online from Saturday, Nov. 1 though Thursday, Nov. 27, which is Thanksgiving Day.

The Source: Information in this story came from marketing agency Mona Creative and Salt & Straw.

