Crews respond to 2-alarm seafood warehouse fire in Kent, WA

The Brief Puget Sound Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire at a seafood warehouse in Kent early Wednesday morning. Firefighters used a defensive approach with aerial streams after flames broke through the roof. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Crews are investigating after a seafood warehouse in Kent caught fire early Wednesday morning.

(Puget Sound Fire)

Seafood warehouse catches fire in Kent

What we know:

Puget Sound Fire sent out the initial alert on social media at around 2:13 a.m., saying crews were on the scene of a two-alarm warehouse fire in the 20400 block of 80th Avenue South.

When firefighters arrived, flames were coming through the roof. Crews immediately set up a defensive approach, using three aerial master streams and portable monitors to control the flames.

(Puget Sound Fire)

What they're saying:

"We would encourage people to give us the room that we need down here, because we do have fire hoses stretched across the road," said Pat Pawklak with Puget Sound Fire. "Please adhere to those because of firefighter safety."

No one was inside at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

(Puget Sound Fire)

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Crews will continue to put out hotspots and then make the call if it is safe for an investigator to enter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from multiple social media posts by Puget Sound Fire via X.

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