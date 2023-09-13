Search on for sex offender who tried to carjack drivers on I-5 in Lynnwood, say deputies

article

The Pacific NW Violent Offender Task Force and Snohomish County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public's help to find 28-year-old Ivan Lopez-Ramos.



Deputies say he fled from officers on Sept. 5, and crashed his vehicle on I-5 in Lynnwood. He then started running up to occupied vehicles in an attempt to carjack them before fleeing the freeway on foot and avoiding arrest.

Ivan Lopez-Ramos has multiple warrants for his arrest in Snohomish County

In 2022, Lopez-Ramos was detained by ICE and deported back to Mexico.



Since he returned to the U.S., deputies say he has accumulated several new criminal charges and warrants for his arrest including:

Failure to register as a sex offender

Felony DOC warrant: Escape community custody

Second-degree assault

Eluding

Hit-and-run

Fourth-degree domestic violence (DV) assault

Felony harassment, threats to kill DV

Interfering with reporting of DV

Fourth-degree malicious mischief

Related article

Deputies say he has family in the Lynnwood/Mountlake Terrace area.



Lopez-Ramos is described as being 5’6", 155 lbs with brown eyes and black hair that is cut short right now.



He has several tattoos that include ‘JAZLYN’ on the left side of his neck, as well as an Eagle on his left arm, a Crown on his left forearm and a Cadillac logo on his right hand.

Lopez-Ramos has several tattoos including "JAZLYN" on the left side of his neck. Expand

If you spot him, call 911.



If you wish to remain anonymous, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.