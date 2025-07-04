Seattle celebrates Independence Day with 500 new citizens

The Brief Over 500 individuals became U.S. citizens during the 40th annual Naturalization Ceremony at Seattle Center on July 4th. The ceremony featured performances, speeches from local leaders, and the oath of allegiance administered by Chief Judge David G. Estudillo. This event marks a longstanding Seattle tradition, paused only in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



More than 500 people from around the world officially became U.S. citizens this Fourth of July during the 40th annual Naturalization Ceremony at Seattle Center, marking a momentous Independence Day celebration in the heart of the city.

The public ceremony was presided over by Chief U.S. District Judge David G. Estudillo of the Western District of Washington, who administered the oath of allegiance to the new Americans.

The program began with the presentation of the colors by the Washington State Guard Honor Guard and a performance of the national anthem by soloist Maria Kesovija, accompanied by High Class Brass. Attendees then heard welcome remarks from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, followed by a Native American performance titled "The Spirit of All Things" featuring storyteller Gene Tagaban and musicians Peter Ali and Swil Kanim.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) District 41 Director Leanne Leigh introduced the new citizens, highlighting the countries represented and recognizing the eldest participant and those with military service.

For Luis Castro and his mother Evelia Castro – this Fourth of July is more than just a holiday.

"It's actually like a dream come true. We've been talking about this since I was a little kid, since I can remember," said Luis Castro.

The 34-year-old stood next to his mother as she was sworn in. It was a life-changing moment – marking the end of a year-long journey, fulfilling her dream of becoming a U.S. citizen after arriving from Mexico 36 years ago.

"It means something grand, something wonderful. I feel like this is my land, that I was born here, and I’m happy to officially be part of the United States," said Evelia Castro.

"It's a heartfelt moment. For me, I felt like, like, I just like, I graduated with her as well. So it's been amazing," Luis Castro said.

The ceremony concluded with a congratulatory address from U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell and a powerful rendition of "America the Beautiful" by gospel singer Josephine Howell.

For the first time, the new citizens recited the Pledge of Allegiance, led by the Children of Our Nations.

For those still fighting for the American Dream, the Castros have one message:

"That they keep moving forward. I’ve been praying to my Father God so that all those people can also have an opportunity to be part of the United States. I’ve been praying for all my people, all my Mexican community, and for those who are struggling too — that they have patience and keep working hard. That day will come. God is good," Evelia Castro said.

"This is a land of opportunity. This is a land of dreams, not for specific people, for everyone," Luis Castro said.

Seattle Center, USCIS, and the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington jointly hosted the ceremony, a longstanding city tradition that has taken place every year since its inception—except in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These were the top countries represented in the Naturalization Ceremony:

Mexico (62) China (34) Canada (30) India (29) Philippines (24) & Vietnam (24)

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Center and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

