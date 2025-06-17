Seattle City Council delays vote to ban algorithmic rent fixing software

The Brief The Seattle City Council delayed voting on a bill to ban algorithmic rent-fixing software on Tuesday. Ordinance CB 121000 aims to prevent landlords from sharing data to artificially raise rents. Concerns over the bill's rapid progress led to postponing the vote to June 24.



The Seattle City Council has decided to delay their vote on algorithmic rent-fixing software.

The backstory:

Ordinance CB 121000 would ban software that allegedly lets landlords and property management companies share public and private data among each other to artificially raise rents and add civil penalties to those who violate this legislation.

The legislation proposed by Councilmember Cathy Moore passed out of the Housing and Human Services Committee last week, and a full council vote on the bill was on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.

Commercial real estate and housing organizations spoke during public comment, saying they were concerned about how fast CB 121000 passed out of the committee meeting and that there was a lack of outreach to landlords and property management companies.

Moore says the bill was "vetted by the law" and is largely based on a statewide bill that failed to pass in this last legislative session.

The council ultimately voted to delay the vote on CB 121000 to their next meeting on June 24.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle City Council and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

