Seattle airport Fourth of July travel period kicks off

The Fourth of July travel period is now underway as millions of Americans begin traveling around the country. The Transportation Security Administration anticipates potentially record-breaking numbers of people traveling this week.

Independence Day is on a Friday this year, compounding the already historically-busy travel mini-season.

When is the busiest time to travel through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for the Fourth of July?

TSA reports the single busiest hour at the airport is 9 a.m. Additionally, the busiest blocks of time are from 5 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"The busiest days of the week at SEA during the summer months are Thursdays through Mondays. Regardless of your flight departure time or day of the week, this summer all travelers - no matter at what airport - will need to arrive early and prepared for every step of the air travel experience," said a representative for TSA.

By the numbers:

Nationally, the TSA anticipates Sunday, July 7 to be the busiest travel day of the season. Agents are expected to screen 3 million passengers across 434 airports.

Back here at home, SEA is expected to screen more than 74,000 people on Monday, June 30. This would put the day on track to be one of the busiest travel days ever for the airport.

The second-busiest travel day at SEA was almost exactly one year ago, when TSA screened more than 72,900 people on June 23, 2024.

TSA tips for quicker and easier travel days

