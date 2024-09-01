Hundreds of Seattle-area hotel workers strike for better wages, conditions

Sunday is day one of the two-day hotel worker strike. It started at 5 a.m on September 1.

Bright and early, there were already a few dozen hotel workers outside the Westin Seattle making their voices heard. Their message to the powers that be: one job should be enough.

"As of now, we are paycheck to paycheck," said Violeta Reyes, a house attendant working for Westin Seattle. "It's not enough for us, the money. With prices going up, we don't deserve it."

"I'm exhausted every single day," said Bella Scillitani, a front desk supervisor working for Westin Seattle. "We just need better staffing and scheduling."

Hotel workers are putting their foot down this Labor Day weekend. Employees are on strike at Westin Seattle, the Seattle Airport Hilton, and the Doubletree Seattle Airport.

Hotel workers picket and strike in Seattle, Washington

"We're really short-staffed and the turnover…even when we are hiring new people, they're not staying," Scillitani.

More than 700 workers voted in favor of this strike. This was after months of unsuccessful negotiations with various hotels in the city, including Hilton and Westin.

A Hilton spokesperson told FOX 13 the following:

"Hilton makes every effort to maintain a cooperative and productive relationship with UNITE HERE Local Eight, a union that represents some of our Team Members. We remain committed to negotiating in good faith to reach fair and reasonable agreements that are beneficial to both our valued Team Members and to our hotels."

"Ever since, the work is hard for us as a house attendant," Reyes said. "If somebody calls out, the work of two people is just only one."

Hotel employees said their contracts expired months ago. The union is calling for better wages, workloads, and work protections.

"I have supervisor tasks, I'm answering phones and chats, I'm assisting at the front desk when there's a line," Scillitani said.

"At home, we are 14 people," Reyes said. "My salary is not enough to feed my kids."

Workers tell FOX 13, not only are they understaffed and overworked, but it's taking a toll on them physically, making it difficult to have longevity in the field.

"It's very hard for us," Reyes said. "The hands, the shoulders, the knees and the feet – it's hurting a lot."

"It's not a surprise that people are getting really tired and really burnt out," Scillitani said. "The wages aren't enough to draw people in."

FOX 13 has reached out to both hotel groups for comment.

Hotel workers tell FOX 13 there isn't anything on the schedule yet to return to the bargaining table. They said, however, they are not giving up on fighting for their demands even after the two-day strike.

