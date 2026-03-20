Seattle Lime scooters will begin 'chirping' on sidewalks

Seattle pedestrians will soon notice, and hear, a change on the sidewalks snaking through the Emerald City as Lime sets their eyes on a new program to curb dangerous riders.

The new "Lime Vision" rollout will include cameras, AI, and a chirping noise for riders if they drive on sidewalks. Seattleites can expect to see the company's shift this summer.

The new devices will use the cameras and AI to detect if a rider is on the road, in a bike lane, or riding along a sidewalk. At the latter, an alert noise will let the rider and nearby pedestrians know that the scooter is not where it's supposed to be, according to a report from GeekWire.

Electric scooters from the Lime electric scooter and bicycle sharing service are parked in a street of Turin on April 9, 2025. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Amid record ridership from Seattleites in 2025, including more than doubling ridership, and a new corral system being deployed, there are still safety concerns from citizens about motorized scooters on sidewalks.

What they're saying:

"Lime Vision doubles down on our commitment to building vertically-integrated hardware and software as we aim to provide the safest possible service to cities and our riders," said Joe Kraus, President at Lime.

"The audible alert very clearly makes you and others around you aware that the vehicle is not where it’s supposed to be," said Parker Dawson, Lime’s senior regional lead of government relations for the Pacific Northwest, according to GeekWire.

The tech outlet confirmed that about half of Lime's 7,000 standing vehicles will have Lime Vision by the start of June, with the rest making the transition in the following months.

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