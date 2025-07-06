Seattle breaks its single-day record for scooter, bike share rides

Seattle residents and visitors were on the move last week, with SDOT reporting that tens of thousands of people broke the ride record for the city.

By the numbers:

On the Saturday of Pride weekend in Seattle, people took 46,444 rides through the city on Lime bikes and scooters. This marks the single highest daily number of rides, happening on June 28.

Ridership of bikes and scooter rideshares have nearly doubled in Seattle in 2025, with the Seattle Department of Transportation reporting the city has seen a 90% growth rate this year.

The city is working to make riding safer and continue to incentivize alternate forms of transportation in lieu of private cars. SDOT has information on how to get a free helmet on the SDOT blog.

Additionally, with the Transit GO Ticket app, the local transportation authority allows people to earn points by parking at transit hubs which can be used for scooter credits.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Department of Transportation.

