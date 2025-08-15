‘It is a solution that lacks’: New signs, barriers at Denny Blaine Park

The Brief Denny Blaine Park now has visual barriers and signs dividing it into clothing and clothing-optional sections, following a lawsuit accusing Seattle of not addressing illegal activity at the nude beach. Visitors, including Nicole Baich, criticized the barriers as an eyesore and inadequate solution, expressing disappointment and frustration. Seattle police responded to property damage at the park, where parts of the barrier were vandalized; the suspect was not found, but the barrier was restored the next day.



Seattle's notorious nude beach at Denny Blaine Park has new barriers and signage, and some people are calling it an eyesore.

Visual barriers and signs have been installed at Denny Blaine Park, dividing it into clothing and clothing-optional sections.

The newest additions are in response to a preliminary injunction filed in July after a lawsuit accused the City of Seattle of failing to stop illegal activity at the historically nude beach.

Seattle nude beach controversy

What they're saying:

"If the problem is bad actors, why are we limiting the footprint for you know, peaceful beach goers," said Nicole Baich.

Nicole Baich was among the visitors who spoke with FOX 13 Seattle, describing the barrier as an eyesore.

"Emotionally it's disappointing, it's infuriating," said Baich. "It is a solution that lacks."

Denny Blaine Park For All, a community group trying to end nudism from the beach, issued the following statement:

"A temporary fence will not fix Denny Blaine Park’s long-standing public safety problems—public masturbation, illegal indecent exposure, and threatening behavior now have a barrier to hide behind. This action makes the park more dangerous, cuts off lake access, and does nothing to improve community safety. As the judge stated, the City has allowed the park to become a public nuisance, which the fence is already contributing to after being vandalized within hours of going up. We look forward to addressing the City’s continued neglect in court."

The backstory:

On Thursday night, Seattle police officers responded to a property damage call at the park.

The report states that by the time officers arrived, the reporting party was with on-site security and that parts of the green tarp barrier were stuffed into nearby portable toilets, and the fence had been damaged.

The reporting party told officers that the suspect lived in a tent at Viretta Park, which officers investigated on Thursday night but did not find the suspect.

The responding officer determined there was probable cause for damage to park property.

The barrier was restored by the following day.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Illegal lane splitting on Washington highways raises safety concerns

This is the best community college in WA, report says

Arrest of Seattle airport fugitive caught on camera in Tacoma

Reptile Zoo to close in Monroe after 30 years

Wild rabbits spotted with strange 'horn-like' growths sprouting from their heads

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.