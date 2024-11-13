Seattle Police investigate rollover crash on Ballard Bridge

Seattle police are investigating a rollover crash that fully blocked the Ballard Bridge Wednesday night.

According to SPD, a vehicle overturned in the crash.

The crash was first reported by the Seattle Department of Transportation at 9:13 p.m.

As of 10 p.m., both northbound and southbound lanes are blocked. There is no ETA for reopening.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

