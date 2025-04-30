Here's why all Seattle public libraries are closed on Thursday, May 1

The Brief All Seattle Public Library locations are closed on Thursday, May 1, for an annual in-service day focused on staff training and team-building. Book drops remain open, and no library materials are due on this day; regular hours will resume on Friday, May 2. The Central Library garage is open, but branch parking garages are closed.



All locations of the Seattle Public Library are closed on Thursday, May 1, for the library's annual in-service day dedicated to staff training and team-building activities.

What you need to know:

This closure affects all branches across the city, but patrons can still return materials as book drops remain open.

Library officials have confirmed that no materials are due today, alleviating concerns for those who might have planned to return items. While the Central Library garage at 1000 Fourth Ave. will be accessible, parking garages at other branches will not be available.

Opened in 2004, Seattle Public Library has become a magnificent landmark in Downtown Seattle. (Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images)

Regular operating hours will resume on Friday, May 2. Patrons can check the library's schedule on its website.

The Seattle Public Library, with its 27 locations and a Mobile Services unit, offers a collection of 2.9 million items and hosts thousands of programs annually.

The Seattle Public Library is pictured in Seattle, Washington. ( GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

For any inquiries, the library's Ask Us service is available by phone at 206-386-4636, or through email and chat. More information about the library's future plans can be found in the Strategic Plan.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Public Library.

