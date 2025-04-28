Seattle's Virginia Inn to stay open after last-minute eviction reprieve

The Brief The Virginia Inn, one of Seattle's oldest institutions, will remain open after receiving a last-minute reprieve of an eviction notice. The century-old spot originally planned to close on Sunday after failed negotiations with its landlord, but now "plans to find a path forward."



One of Seattle's oldest institutions will remain open after receiving a last-minute reprieve of an eviction notice.

The Virginia Inn, which originally opened in 1903, had planned to close on Sunday, April 27, after its lease was terminated by the Pike Place Market Preservation and Development Authority (PDA). The century-old spot made the announcement after failed negotiations for an equitable lease.

However, in an update on Monday, the Virginia Inn said it had received a reprieve of the eviction notice from the PDA, and now has "plans to find a path forward."

"Thank you all for your overwhelming support, we couldn’t have done it without you. We will resume business as usual," the Virginia Inn said on social media.

The Virginia Inn was one of the first art bars in Seattle, and has remained in business for over 120 years. It's older than the Pike Place Market, and was even featured in the 1992 film, "Singles."

via Virginia Inn

Today, the restaurant is serving up regional Northwest cuisine and signature cocktails. You can find them on the corner of 1st Avenue and Virginia Street in downtown Seattle.

The Source: Information in this story is from social media posts from the Virginia Inn and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

