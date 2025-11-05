Seattle Public Schools names Ben Shuldiner as new superintendent

The Brief Ben Shuldiner has been unanimously selected as the finalist for Seattle Public Schools superintendent. Shuldiner, currently Lansing School District's superintendent, is praised for his financial and operational expertise. The SPS Board will finalize Shuldiner's contract, including salary and start date, before completing the hire.



Seattle Public Schools has named a singular finalist for their new superintendent.

Ben Shuldiner was selected by the Seattle Public Schools (SPS) Board of Directors to lead the district moving forward, approved via a unanimous vote during Wednesday's board meeting.

Ben Shuldiner (via SPS)

"We believe Ben reflects the hopes, values and purpose of our SPS community," said SPS Board President Gina Topp. "We are ready to partner with a leader who listens, shows up for students and families, and does the work. Ben has a strong record of delivering results, extensive financial and operational experience, and a commitment to lifting every student and school in our system. That’s why we selected him. He’s ready to get to work, restore hope and move our shared vision into action."

The Background:

Shuldiner currently serves as the superintendent of the Lansing School District in Michigan, a role he's held since 2021. His track record includes leading growth in graduation rates, attendance, and district enrollment, along with increasing the district’s fund balance by over $40 million.

"I’m humbled to be selected to serve as the next Superintendent of Seattle Public Schools at this inflection point in the district’s history," Shuldiner said. "During my tenures as a teacher, as an administrator and as a leader in national organizations, I've seen common values across communities and classrooms. Students, families and staff are what make them extraordinary. And they expect honesty and transparency so that together we can achieve the most for every young person in our district."

Shuldiner has ties to New York, where he founded Brooklyn's High School for Public Service in 2003. After his decade-long tenure as principal, where the school had an over 95% graduation rate, Shuldiner became the Distinguished Lecturer of Education Leadership at Hunter College, served on the New York City Board of Education, and was president of the New York City High School Principals Association.

SPS also highlighted that Shuldiner graduated Magna Cum Laude from Harvard University, and helped support schools and education leaders in Norway and India.

"Ben Shuldiner brings exceptional financial and operational expertise and clear and precise insights on Seattle’s budget challenges," said Board member Joe Mizrahi. "Perhaps more importantly, he brings a clarity of vision and ability to communicate that vision with candor that will bring focus and momentum to our district."

The backstory:

Fred Podesta has been serving as SPS' interim superintendent since May 2025, when superintendent Brent Jones went on medical leave. Since then, the school board has slowly been narrowing down candidates, ultimately landing on Shuldiner as their final selection.

"I’m confident that Ben is the right person to lead our district at this moment," said Board Vice President Evan Briggs. "The progress we all want won't happen overnight, but I believe we’re entering a new era—one grounded in transparency, accountability and an unwavering focus on every student’s success."

The SPS Board will now work to finalize a contract, including a salary and start date. Once that's done, the board will vote again to complete the hire.

"I’m eager to get started," Shuldiner said. "Seattle Public Schools has an inspiring history of innovation. I’m looking forward to playing a role in that history, working closely with families, schools and the Board to continue creating a truly welcoming, world-class educational experience for our students."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

LIVE: WA state election results 2025

Police pursuit ends in deadly motorcycle crash in Lakewood, WA

Seattle Sounders' Cristian Roldan named to 2025 MLS Best XI

When do election results get updated in WA?

Bruce Harrell leads Katie Wilson in race for Seattle mayor

Everett, WA woman hospitalized amid national listeria outbreak

WA election results: Tracking a close race for King County Executive

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.