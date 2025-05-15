The Brief Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones is now on medical leave, months before his planned departure on Sept. 3. The district did not provide specifics about Dr. Jones' absence, but said he intends to return ahead of his resignation. Chief Operations Officer Fred Podesta is now acting on Jones' behalf.



The superintendent of Seattle Public Schools is on medical leave months before plans to step down from his role, the district confirmed.

The backstory:

Dr. Brent Jones, who announced his upcoming departure in September, is not currently managing Seattle Public Schools (SPS), though he intends to return before resigning.

SPS Chief of Staff Beverly Redmond sent the following statement regarding Dr. Jones' leave:

"Superintendent Brent Jones is on a health/medical leave, with the intention to return before his September 3 resignation. In his absence, Chief Operations Officer Fred Podesta will have delegated authority to act on his behalf."

SPS did not provide specifics about why Jones is going on leave, nor how long he plans to be away from the district.

Dr. Jones said back in March he decided to end his tenure as SPS superintendent to spend more time with his family.

Jones faced significant challenges since assuming the role in 2021, including navigating the district back from the pandemic and backlash after proposals to close more than 20 Seattle schools.

Fred Podesta, who oversees the district's finances, technology and athletics, is now filling in for Jones.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seattle Public Schools and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

