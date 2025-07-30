City of Seattle escalating responses at ‘RV hot spots’

The Brief Seattle's Delridge neighborhood faces growing frustration over a large RV encampment causing health and safety concerns. Neighbors report ongoing problems with trash, noise, and crime, with calls for action largely unanswered. Councilman Rob Saka is pushing for stronger policies and enforcement to address the issue and support affected residents.



A growing RV encampment on the edge of Seattle's Delridge neighborhood and White Center has left some neighbors frustrated and calling for action, saying the city has failed to address what they call a worsening public health and safety issue. In response, Seattle City Councilman Rob Saka shared his office has relayed concerns over trouble spots in Highland Park and South Delridge to the Mayor’s Office and Unified Care Team.

"Data confirms that unfortunately District 1 has Seattle's highest concentration of RVs. I share my constituents' frustration with the impact of these encampments – it’s unacceptable," said Saka in a statement to FOX 13. "A multi-departmental team, including the Unified Care Team, has conducted multiple RV remediations and installed new parking restrictions in these areas."

A viewer contacted FOX 13, sharing cellphone video and a series of complaints tied to the encampment parked near the intersection of Barton Avenue and 16th and 17th Avenue SW. The viewer, who asked to remain anonymous, says the area has been overwhelmed by trash, noise, and suspicious activity.

"This is a public health crisis and a public safety issue," the neighbor said. "For over a month, our neighborhood has been dealing with RV encampments parked illegally, creating an unsanitary and dangerous environment. We're dealing with human waste, stolen property, and constant noise, and the city and police have done nothing to help us."

Cellphone footage shows piles of trash scattered around the RVs, and FOX 13 observed similar conditions during a follow-up photographer visit to the site. The neighbor also shared surveillance video they say shows gas siphoning taking place overnight.

The resident says repeated calls to the city and Seattle Police Department have gone unanswered or unresolved.

"It's a never-ending cycle: the RVs get towed, only to return the very next day. They know the system allows them to stay for months without consequence. We need more than temporary fixes; we need real enforcement," they said.

Despite efforts by some to support people living in the RVs with food and supplies, the neighbor says those actions are making the situation worse.

"The most frustrating part is that this situation is being enabled," they said. "People are coming and dropping off food and supplies, making it comfortable for these RVs to stay here indefinitely. They are completely ignoring the fact that their actions are helping to destroy our neighborhood's quality of life."

Councilman Saka wants to assure constituents these concerns are heard and he’s taking action. He shared in May, he invited the Mayor’s Public Safety leadership, Deputy Mayor and senior officials to roughly the same area this neighbor documented for FOX 13.

"However, the 72-hour rule remains a challenge, as it only requires RVs to move one block," pointed out Saka. "My office will continue advocating for stronger policies to address repeat offenders and ineffective rules, while connecting individuals with housing and services."

