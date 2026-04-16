Seattle SWAT arrests man who threatened passersby with gun in Roosevelt

The Brief A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening people with what appeared to be a gun during a standoff in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood, police said. Officers found him in a stolen vehicle and, after he refused commands, SWAT and negotiators took him into custody without incident. Police later recovered a realistic-looking BB gun, and the man was booked for investigation of felony harassment, possession of a stolen vehicle and a felony warrant.



A man was arrested Wednesday after threatening people with a gun during a standoff in Seattle’s Roosevelt Neighborhood.

(Seattle Police Department)

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:18 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man standing in the street waving a gun at passersby near the corner of Lake City Way Northeast and Northeast 77th Street.

When police arrived, they found a stolen black BMW stopped in the middle of the street. The man was seated in the passenger seat holding a handgun.

Authorities say the man appeared to be in a mental crisis and under the influence of an unknown substance. He continued yelling and ignoring officer commands.

The Hostage Negotiation Team and SWAT were called in. The SWAT team moved in with an armored vehicle and took the man into custody without incident.

The stolen BMW was towed to the North Precinct. After serving a search warrant, a realistic black BB gun was recovered.

The man was taken to the King County Jail and booked for investigation of felony harassment, possession of a stolen vehicle and a felony warrant.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the SPD’s Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

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