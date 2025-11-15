Seattle Theatre Group opens Kerry Hall on Capitol Hill

On Saturday, the Seattle Theatre Group (STG) held a grand opening for Kerry Hall, revitalizing historic space for the arts community up on the city's famed cultural hub of Capitol Hill. The opening comes after an impressive push from students to preserve the building after Cornish College of the Arts announced it would sell the property.

Kerry Hall will host dance and movement workshops, live music, community showcases and other family-friendly activities at its century-long location on East Roy Street.

On Nov. 15, public officials, including Seattle City Councilmembers, kicked off the day of festivities with a ribbon cutting around 11 a.m. Then, community organizers gathered for an art market, dance performances, and more.

Seattle's historic Kerry Hall over the years (Seattle Theatre Group)

Kerry Hall grand opening by the Seattle Theatre Group

What they're saying:

"STG celebrates a vibrant new chapter with Kerry Hall, a space that centers creativity, connection, and community," representatives for the group said in a letter to press on Saturday.

