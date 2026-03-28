Seattle traffic impacted as thousands march for WA 'No Kings' protests

Thousands of residents gathered across the Puget Sound region on Saturday as part of more than 3,000 planned "No Kings" protests in the United States amid a heavy traffic day for the city due to multiple community and sporting events.

As crowds convened on the sunny weekend day in the Seattle region, some roadways were impacted. Seattle's Department of Transportation tracked several road or lane closures in the city during the demonstrations.

One of the largest anticipated gatherings, on Capitol Hill at the historic Cal Anderson Park, drew dense crowds. As attendees dispersed or marched, Broadway experienced street closures. The northbound and southbound lanes of the main street of Capitol Hill experienced interruptions between East Howeel Street and East Pike Street.

No Kings protesters cross Pine Street between Capitol Hill and downtown Seattle on March 28, 2026

The City of Seattle activated the Joint Information Center beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday in order to collaborate across various departments in preparation for increased coordination during the "No Kings" protests.

In Tacoma, one of the 25 organizations involved in supporting the protest, Invisible Tacoma, spoke about the scale of the event and what they say brought people out today.

What they're saying:

"Sixteen local leaders spoke at the event, addressing the Trump administration’s escalation of military force in Iran, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act’s impact on healthcare in Washington, and the SAVE Act, which opponents call a voter suppression bill," said Kelsey Hilmes of Invisible Tacoma.



"Trump called for outlawing mail-in voting nationwide—then found it convenient to submit his own mail-in ballot, highlighting his hypocrisy," said Dr. Ramona Bennett Bill, Puyallup Tribal Elder.

No Kings protesters gather on Capitol Hill on March 28, 2026

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