Seattle to see major traffic Saturday. Here's why

The roads will be packed across the greater Seattle region heading into the weekend as several large events convene on Saturday ranging from grand openings to sporting events and protests.

Residents and visitors alike will be attending dozens of No Kings protests in the area. Additionally, there are both Mariners and Kraken games scheduled for Mar. 28.

T-Mobile Park traffic

The Seattle Mariners game will take place at 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. They are continuing their battle against the Cleavland Guardians, following their season opener on Friday.

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller throws during spring training baseball practice Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

There will also be additional traffic impacts around the time of the Sunday Mariners game. The South Columbia Way on-ramp will be shut down heading to Northbound I-5. The closure will last from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Mar. 29.

Climate Pledge Arena traffic

On Saturday, the Kraken will face off against the Buffalo Sabres at 2:30 p.m. at the Climate Pledge Arena.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 15: Bobby McMann #74 of the Seattle Kraken celebrates his goal during the third period against the Florida Panthers at Climate Pledge Arena on March 15, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers / Getty Images)

Eastside traffic

Additionally, large crowds are expected for the momentous grand opening of the Link Light Rails's cross-lake connection. The light rail expansion will take passengers across Lake Washington into cities like Bellevue and Mercer Island, increasing foot traffic for those neighborhoods tomorrow.

A four-car light rail vehicle (LRV) crosses the I-90 floating bridge during Crosslake livewire testing on October 8, 2025. (Sound Transit)

No Kings protests

There will be more than 60 protests across the region as crowds are expected to gather, and potentially block roadway traffic, in areas from Tacoma to Seattle, Bellevue, Eastside, peninsula cities, and multiple island communities.

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