Semi driver suspected of DUI arrested after Kitsap County crash

A semi-truck driver was arrested Monday night after a crash in Kitsap County, troopers said.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of State Route 16 at Tremont Street West.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, a truck hauling a trailer struck the barrier.

Traffic was backed up to Sedgwick and drivers were asked to take alternate routes.

The roadway later fully reopened.

Weatherwax said the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to troopers, the truck would be hard to recover because it was hanging off the hill.

No injuries were reported.

