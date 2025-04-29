Police investigate sexual assault at Kent, WA park

The Brief Detectives in Kent are investigating a sexual assault that occurred along a trail near the water at Lake Fenwick Park on Tuesday, April 22. Authorities are asking park visitors and nearby residents to report any suspicious activity or share security footage that may help the investigation.



Detectives in Kent are investigating a sexual assault at a park last week.

What we know:

According to the Kent Police Department, the incident happened along a trail near the water at Lake Fenwick Park on Tuesday, April 22, between 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Police said they believe joggers, dog walkers and fishermen were in the area and may have witnessed the incident or interacted with the victim afterward.

"Investigators are urging anyone who was at the park during that time and observed anything unusual, heard anything suspicious, or spoke with the victim to come forward," investigators said.

People who live along Lake Fenwick are being asked to check their security cameras for any footage that was taken during the time of the incident.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Kent Police Department's tip line at 253-856-5808 or email at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Kent Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

First confirmed Pacific Northwest sighting of invasive Chinese mitten crab

Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured in Pierce County crash

At least 11 dead after car plows into Vancouver, B.C. crowd

Tears, heartbreak at Chase Jones sentencing—teen in fatal Renton, WA crash

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Tacoma, WA

WA pilot program offers free walk-on ferry rides to San Juan Islands

Bothell, WA teacher faces judge over student sexual misconduct allegations

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.