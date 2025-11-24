Deadly shooting at Kent, WA park and ride under investigation

The Brief An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting at the Lincoln Park and Ride in Kent. Authorities have not released information about a suspect or victim. The King County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Kent Police Department in the ongoing investigation.



An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Kent on Sunday night.

According to the Kent Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Lincoln Park and Ride lot on West James Street, just off State Route 167. When police arrived, they found a victim at the scene, and authorities say the person died despite life-saving efforts.

Further information about a possible suspect or details about the victim have not been released.

What they're saying:

"If you witnessed this homicide or have evidence or information and have not been interviewed, please call the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or send an email to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov," the Kent Police Department wrote in a Monday press release.

The King County Sheriff's Office told FOX 13 Seattle that its Metro Transit Police deputies were assisting the Kent Police Department with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Kent Police Department and the King County Sheriff's Office.

