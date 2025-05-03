Seattle weather: Overnight showers make way for mild Saturday

We've had rain showers on and off throughout the overnight hours and into this morning. The potential for more trickles into the early afternoon as festivities for Seattle's boating season kick off Saturday.

Today will be cooler than yesterday afternoon by more than ten degrees. Overall, high temperatures will be below the average for this time of year.

We will warm once again into the work week. It'll be a slow burn over the next couple of days. This afternoon will hover just below the 60-degree mark. By tomorrow, we'll see mid-60s and Monday will bring us near 70 degrees.

The warmest day is forecasted to be Tuesday with temperatures very close to 80 degrees.

The chance for rain diminishes into the evening hours. By late tomorrow, the region will stay dry for several days.

