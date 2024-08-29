Silver Alert canceled for 91-year-old Seattle woman

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) canceled a Silver Alert for a 91-year-old Seattle woman with Alzheimer’s.

According to the WSP, Joann Ells went missing Wednesday night. The Silver Alert was canceled before 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The WSP activated this Silver Alert on behalf of the Seattle Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.