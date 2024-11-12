WA Southern Resident orca reported missing

A Southern Resident orca that was last seen over the summer has been reported missing, researchers said.

Last week, the non-profit Orca Conservancy said K26 Lobo, a 31-year-old male and member of the K14 matriline, was last seen in July.

The K14 matriline consists of K26's mother K14 Leah and younger siblings K36 Yoda and K42 Kelp.

Southern Resident orca K26 Lobo (Orca Conservancy)

The Center for Whale Research reported the orca has not been present in his past three encounters with K Pod. The center conducts the population census.

K26 will likely be declared dead on the next census, which will bring the K Pod down to 14 members, and the Southern Resident population count would be a total of 72, making it the lowest since 2020.

"They face lack of genetic diversity, so the potential loss of another breeding male is a major blow to the population," the conservancy said.

