SPD: Woman shot multiple times in Chinatown-International District

Police are investigating after a woman was shot and Seattle’s Chinatown-International District Friday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a woman was dropped off at Swedish First Hill Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

At around 8:30 p.m., officers met with the 34-year-old victim in the hospital. She said she was shot while walking near the corner of 12th Ave. S and S Jackson St.

After being shot, she called a friend to help her get to the hospital.

Officers searched the area for a suspect, but could not find anything.

The victim was in stable condition before she was taken to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.