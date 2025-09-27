Spokane County, WA deputies shoot, kill gunman at Eastern State Hospital

The lockdown at Eastern State Hospital is now lifted after Spokane deputies shot and killed a gunman accused of killing a hospital employee. Washington leaders and law enforcement officials have issued statements in response to the string of early morning crimes.

Eastern State Hospital is located in Medical Lake just west of Spokane. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was involved in three separate crimes beginning just after 12 a.m. on Sept. 27 before the shooting at the hospital.

Timeline:

They say the suspect started a brush fire, then entered an occupied home and fired shots before fleeing, then shot a hospital employee in the parking lot.

Shooting scene at Eastern State Hospital in Spokane County

The victim sadly died at the scene. Deputies exchanged gunfire with the suspect and he later died. The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team is investigating. Once we learn more, we'll give you an update.

What they're saying:

Governor Bob Ferguson issues the following response on Sept. 27:

"Thankful for the quick actions of law enforcement and the staff at Eastern State Hospital to protect patients and employees. I’m meeting with the team as we learn more about what happened. My condolences to the victim and their family, and my heart goes out to the staff. We’re working to ensure our hardworking team at Eastern State has the support that they need."

DSHS issued the following statement following the shooting of an Eastern State Hospital employee:

"Our hearts are heavy today as we grieve the violent and tragic loss of one of our employees at Eastern State Hospital. We send our heartfelt support to the victim’s loved ones and to our dedicated employees and patients who are affected by this loss.

The lockdown at Eastern State Hospital campus is lifted. All patients and other employees are accounted for. We are working closely with local law enforcement and Gov. Ferguson's office in response to this incident. We appreciate their quick response and their continued presence and support. Please look for updates on the incident from Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. When DSHS and Eastern State Hospital have additional updates, you can find them on our website."

