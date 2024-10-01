SPS board approves raise for Seattle superintendent despite $100M budget deficit

The Seattle Public Schools Board approved an employment agreement and pay raise on Tuesday that will result in Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones earning an extra $20,000.

Erin Combs, the parent of a second-grader at Thornton Creek Elementary, says she was shocked to learn that while Seattle Public Schools was weighing plans to close schools due to budget deficits, the board was planning a vote to approve the substantial raise for the superintendent.

"Unfortunately, the school board is not taking any public comment at today’s meeting," said Erin Combs, with All Together for Seattle Schools.

Parents and some educators were upset that the board meeting was virtual, so they couldn't speak out against the raise.

"If the district doesn’t have enough money to keep schools open, then we certainly don’t have enough money to give district leadership raises," said Combs.

According to state data, in the 2021-2022 school year, Jones made more than $323,000, and in 2022-2023, he made $334,998.

His salary is expected to jump by around 6% under the latest agreement.

"The base salary increase is the same cost of living adjustment that was provided to other administrators in Seattle Public Schools," said Board President Liza Rankin.

Past employment agreements with Jones also included a car allowance, along with health and retirement benefits.

Despite previous reports that the budget would need to be cut by nearly $100 million, the board unanimously approved the employment agreement, along with a new evaluation instrument.

Jones said during the meeting that he was supportive of the changes and also offered to take unpaid furlough days in solidarity with other central office staff.

"I’m willing to have five furlough days to make sure we are in alignment," said Jones.

"On the one hand, I think it’s a positive sign, but I still have deep-seated skepticism about what’s next," said Combs.

When FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the SPS about the agreement, the district released this statement:

"The employment agreement the Seattle School Board will vote on tonight reflects negotiations between Board President Liza Rankin, as authorized by the Board, and Seattle Public Schools (SPS) Superintendent Brent Jones. The changes to Superintendent Jones’ contract are described in tonight’s Board Action Report as follows:

"The proposed employment agreement (a) removes the automatic extension language and requires an affirmative vote of the Board in January to extend the term of the agreement; (b) aligns the annual salary decision with budget development in July; (c) supports the performance evaluation process with quarterly check-ins and a review of data aligned to the Student Outcomes Focused Governance Framework; (d) updates common employment terms for sick leave accrual, vacation cashout, and holidays; and (e) provides a cost-of-living adjustment to salary.

"The cost-of-living adjustment is consistent with what SPS administrators received effective September 1, 2024."

