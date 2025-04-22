The Brief Both directions of SR-167 will be closed overnight in Kent this week. The closures are part of WSDOT's SR-167 Corridor Improvements Project.



State Route 167 will be closed overnight in both directions in Kent at the end of the workweek, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

WSDOT says the closures are part of the SR-167 Corridor Improvements Project, which will upgrade toll equipment and add a new lane to improve traffic flow and create a seamless 50-mile express toll lane system with I-405.

"The SR 167 Corridor Improvements Project is comprised of the SR 167 Toll Equipment Upgrade Project (shown in orange) and the SR 167, SR 516 to South 277th Street Southbound Auxiliary Lane Project (shown in green)." - WSDOT

Here's the full SR-167 closure schedule:

SR-167 closures in Kent, WA

Both directions of SR 167 in Kent, from South 212th Street to South 180th Street, will be fully closed overnight between 10 p.m. Thursday, April 24, and 4 a.m. Friday, April 25. According to WSDOT, there will be signed detours in place to help guide drivers.

Crews will also close multiple on- and off-ramps during this time:

Southwest 41st Street on-ramp to southbound SR-167

South 212th Street on-ramp to northbound SR-167

Northbound SR-167 off-ramp to South 43rd Street

Southbound SR-167 off-ramp to South 212th Street

WSDOT says that this kind of roadwork requires favorable weather, and could be rescheduled depending on the conditions.

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

