Suspect arrested after impersonating officer in Burien, WA

The Brief A man was arrested in Burien after allegedly impersonating a deputy, flashing a sheriff's badge and a gun, and ordering a victim out of their car while threatening them. The suspect, who deputies believed tried to dispose of their firearm, was taken into custody with the aid of a K-9 unit and booked into the King County Jail.



A man was arrested this week after police say he tried to impersonate a deputy in Burien.

What we know:

On Wednesday night, deputies responded to a report of a person with a weapon.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who reported that they were sitting in their car when an unknown person came up to their car, flashed a sheriff's badge and ordered the victim to get out.

Police said the suspect then flashed a gun, threatened to kill the victim and left the scene.

Deputies located the suspect, who deputies believed tried to get rid of their firearm.

The suspect was taken into custody and later booked into the King County Jail with three pending charges.

A K-9 unit helped locate the firearm.

