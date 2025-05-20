1 arrested, 1 injured in shooting in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood

The Brief Seattle police arrested a suspect after a shooting in Pioneer Square early Tuesday morning. The shooting left a person injured and in serious condition. This shooting happened near Saturday's deadly shooting.



A 26-year-old man was arrested after a shooting in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood overnight.

What we know:

According to Seattle police, after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Seattle fire medics witnessed a shooting while treating a person for pepper spray exposure in an unrelated incident on South Washington Street.

The suspect involved in the shooting started fighting with medics but was later subdued and held down until officers arrived.

When officers arrived, they took the suspect into custody. He was booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of assault.

Investigators said a 44-year-old man was shot in the chest and treated at the scene before he was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

According to police, the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation before the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

Tuesday's shooting happened near Saturday's shooting that left three people dead, and one person was injured. Seattle police are still searching for a suspect.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

