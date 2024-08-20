Suspect in fatal shooting at Seattle 7-Eleven was previously sentenced for robbery

The man suspected of shooting and killing a man outside a Seattle 7-Eleven was previously sentenced to over four years in prison for a violent robbery in 2009, court documents show.

A 36-year-old man was recently arrested in connection to a homicide in Seattle's Sand Point neighborhood. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

On Tuesday, August 13, video surveillance captured an incident involving three people that led up to the fatal shooting.

Witnesses say the victim chased after a female suspect after she said, "You took my phone." The victim and woman then ran to the back of the building behind the dumpster area.

Witnesses said they didn't hear any signs of a verbal or physical altercation, and a man then exited a silver BMW and walked behind the dumpsters. Soon after, a gunshot was heard, and the man appeared to put a handgun away in a cross-body bag, according to court documents.

Witnesses claim they heard one of the suspects yell, "Let's go, let's go!" as the man and woman both entered the BMW and sped off.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police tracked down the suspect's BMW in Tacoma, finding it had recently been traded to a man in exchange for his 2008 Cadillac.

A few hours later, Pierce County deputies observed an unfamiliar blue Cadillac in an area known for narcotic activity. The male suspect in the shooting was located and arrested after deputies recognized him from a bulletin.

In an interview with detectives, the suspect claimed he heard the victim say "he was going to kill" the woman he chased after, and saw him with his hands on her throat. He said that he then "heard a pop" and ran away, according to court documents.

Police say the suspect has an extensive criminal history, including a first-degree robbery conviction in 2009.

Court records show that the suspect and two of his friends beat up a man, seriously injuring him, stealing his cell phone and $5. Police said the victim had given the suspects a dollar as he exited a store, and they followed him in a car to rob him.

The robbery left the victim with several broken bones and crushed sinuses, requiring surgery to insert four metal plates into his face.

Prosecutors anticipate a charging decision this week.

