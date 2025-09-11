SWAT responds after shooting suspect barricades himself in Pierce County, WA home

The Brief A 48-year-old man was shot Thursday morning in Pierce County and taken to the hospital in stable condition. The suspect, a 20-year-old man, barricaded himself in a home near the scene and was later taken into custody without incident. Authorities say the victim and suspect have no known connection; a nearby school canceled classes as a precaution.



A suspect who barricaded himself inside a Pierce County home after a shooting Thursday morning was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

What we know:

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting near the corner of 166th Street Court East and 129th Avenue Court East at around 7:06 a.m. When police arrived, they found a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, a 20-year-old man, then barricaded himself inside a home. A SWAT team responded to the scene.

During negotiations, several adults exited the home, but some remained inside with the suspect and refused to leave. Eventually, the suspect cooperated with SWAT and was taken into custody.

What they're saying:

"We don't have any reports that he broke into the house," said Cappetto. "We just have reports that he fled to this particular house, so it's unknown if he lived here, or he knows the occupants of the home or what that relationship is."

Detectives were seen investigating a white sedan that had several bullet holes in it. At this point in the investigation, it is unclear whether the damage was related to Thursday's incident or to an earlier event, Cappetto said.

Edgerton Elementary School cancels class after South Hill SWAT situation

Edgerton Elementary School, located just a few blocks away from the scene, delayed its start before ultimately canceling classes for the day.

What we don't know:

Authorities say there are no known connections between the victim and the suspect at this point in the investigation. Detectives plan to interview the victim to learn more about what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office and Public Information Officer Carly Cappetto.

