Armed suspect arrested by SWAT after standoff in Gold Bar, WA

A SWAT team took a man into custody after a standoff in Gold Bar, Washington, Thursday night.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced the standoff on social media at around 9:52 p.m.

Authorities said Region 1 SWAT was on scene at a residence on May Court Road negotiating with an armed suspect who was barricaded inside.

What they're saying:

"The suspect has fired multiple rounds," the SCSO wrote in the post. "The subject is alone inside the residence and deputies are actively negotiating with him."

The SCSO says the incident began as a domestic violence call that turned into an active scene – with officials asking the public to avoid the area.

At about 11:13 p.m., authorities announced that the man had been taken into custody and there were no injuries.

The suspect is expected to be booked into the Snohomish County Jail for assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from a social media post by the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

