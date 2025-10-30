SWAT arrests 15-year-old in Renton, WA, recovers ghost gun

The Brief A 15-year-old was arrested by a SWAT team in Renton, where officers recovered a ghost gun hidden inside a toilet. Police said the arrest stemmed from a warrant issued by the Auburn Police Department. The teen faces firearm-related charges, and investigators say additional charges may follow.



A 15-year-old was arrested by a SWAT team in Renton, and officers recovered a ghost gun, police said.

(Renton Police Department)

What we know:

The Renton Police Department (RPD) shared a photo of the firearm in a social media post Thursday afternoon.

According to the RPD, Valley SWAT arrested the teenager on multiple charges stemming from a warrant issued by the Auburn Police Department.

After the arrest, officers searched the 15-year-old's home near Duvall Avenue Northeast and Northeast Sixth Street and found a ghost gun with a 30-round magazine hidden inside a toilet.

Authorities said the teen will now face charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a ghost gun, in addition to the charges stemming from Auburn. They are currently in custody at the King County Youth Detention Center.

What we don't know:

Police did not release details about the alleged crimes under investigation. "The investigation into the teen and their accomplices is ongoing, and additional charges may follow," the department said in the social media post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media press release by the Renton Police Department.

