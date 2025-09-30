Tacoma, WA man given long prison term in child sexual abuse case

A Tacoma man was handed a lengthy prison sentence this week as prosecutors pushed for hefty jail time for his crimes. Homeland Security received a tip from law enforcement in the United Kingdom who found video depicting the crime during one of their own investigations of a sexual offender.

The 29-year-old, Demitri Super, pleaded guilty in June of this year for charges related to producing images of child sexual abuse. He was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years.

He will serve this time concurrently with his previous sentence related to the physical abuse charges of the child.

What they're saying:

"What you did was monstrous," said U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle.

"This defendant preyed on a young child at the behest of a co-conspirator he met on the internet," said Acting U.S. Attorney Miller. "Mr. Super willingly violated the toddler for a stranger overseas. Congress has established mandatory minimum sentences for such horrific conduct."

Following his sentence in prison, the man will also be under surveillance for an additional 15 years. He was reportedly a trusted person to the victim's family.

