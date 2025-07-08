Two teens rescued after getting trapped on cliffside near Astoria, OR

The Brief Two teens were rescued from a cliffside near Astoria, Oregon on Saturday. A rescue crew member also became stuck while trying to reach them.



Two teenagers were rescued after becoming trapped on a cliffside near Astoria, Oregon, over the weekend.

(U.S. Coast Guard)

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) shared bodycam video of the rescue in a press release Monday.

Authorities said an MH-60 helicopter crew was deployed from the Coast Guard Air Station in Astoria on Saturday to rescue the teens, who were stranded near Roads End Point in Lincoln County.

According to the Coast Guard, one member of the Lincoln County Fire Department also became stuck while attempting to reach the teens and had to be rescued by the helicopter crew.

(U.S. Coast Guard)

What they're saying:

"Our air crews frequently train with our agency partner agencies to conduct rescues in a variety of conditions and terrain in the Pacific Northwest," said CDR Amanda Denning, Executive Officer of Coast Guard Air Station Astoria. "We are extremely happy that we were able to rescue the three individuals and transport them to safety."

The Source: Information in this story came from a press release by the U.S. Coast Guard.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Travis Decker update: Idaho tip 'described his tattoos pretty accurately'

Earthquake swarm recorded at WA's Mount Rainier; largest since 2009

Texas flooding: More than 80 people dead, 10 girls still missing

Reward to find Jonathan Hoang now at $100k

Teen's birthday party ends with 1 person dead in Sedro-Woolley

Seattle hospital treats dozens of fireworks-related injuries

Woo, Muñoz, Rodríguez named to AL All-Star roster for Seattle Mariners

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.