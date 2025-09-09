Detectives arrest suspect in Thurston County, WA cold case

The Brief A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the homicide of Amanda Green, an Indigenous woman who went missing in 2021. The arrest was made after the individual led detectives to Green's burial site.



An arrest has been made in the homicide of Amanda Green, a woman who had disappeared in 2021.

What we know:

Green was reported as a missing indigenous person to the Tacoma Police Department.

Timeline:

In 2022, Tacoma police provided the Thurston County Sheriff's Office with information that suggested she had been murdered in the Yelm area.

Detectives investigated and determined a person of interest, but there was not enough evidence to arrest the person.

Amanda Green (Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

In March, detectives focused their investigation on the person of interest.

Over the weekend, deputies located and interviewed the suspect about Green's disappearance.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect cooperated with investigators and led them to a shallow grave in Lewis County near Mount Raineir.

Human remains were recovered. Investigators believe the remains belong to Green, but positive identification is pending.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Thurston County Jail for second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a forearm and unlawful disposal of human remains.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said it dedicated more resources to cold cases due to a fully-staffed detective unit and credited the Washington State Department of Corrections and Tacoma Police for their assistance in the case.]

The Source: Information in this story came from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

