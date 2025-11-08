Thurston County reports busy night of DUI crashes on Friday

On Friday night, deputies in Thurston County responded to multiple crashes where people driving under the influence was a factor.

Between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. there were three DUI crashes involving four vehicles. Alll three drivers were placed into custody or under arrest heading into the late night hours of Friday, Nov. 8.

Thurston County Sheriff Sanders Facebook post photo of crash related to DUI arrest

Timeline:

The first crash was at around 5:49 p.m. when a car crashed into a ditch and got stuck. Thurston County Sheriff Sanders wrote in a post to Facebook that the driver tried to resist arrest and initially refused to exit the vehicle. The driver was eventually extracted, and law enforcement obtained a search warrant for two vials of blood for DUI testing.

Another crash happened at around 8:25 p.m. in the area of 183rd Avenue SW and Highway 12. This was a high-speed rollover crash, according to Sheriff Sanders. Witnesses reported to law enforcement that the driver appeared to be inebriated due to driving behaviors leading up to the crash.

This driver blew a 0.222 PBT. The legal limit is just 0.08%. This driver was taken into custody by the Washington State Patrol.

Finally, shortly after the second, there was a third crash at 8:57 p.m. involving two vehicles. Yelm police say the driver at fault blew a 0.114 PBT, well above the legal limit.

